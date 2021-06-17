Two TDP leaders killed in faction violence in Andhra's Kurnool district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Faction violence claimed lives of two Opposition TDP leaders in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh Thursday morning.

According to information reaching here, the slain TDP leaders, who are brothers, are from Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal in Panyam Assembly Constituency. The elder brother, V Nageswara Reddy earlier worked as sarpanch of Pesaravai village while the younger one, V Pratap Reddy was the former director of Kurnool DCCB bank.

The brothers were reportedly having rivalry with some politicians affiliated to the ruling party, police sources said.

According to police, two days back, a family member of the TDP leaders passed away and the brothers along with three others went to the burial ground in the village Thursday morning to participate in some rituals. The assailants who came in an SUV first knocked the duo with the vehicle and as they fell down, they attacked the brothers with knives leading to their instant death. The assailants also attacked three others but they managed to flee.

Tension prevailed in the village following the double murder and additional police forces were rushed to the village to prevent any clashes.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRC leaders are behind the killings.