Ashok Gajapathi takes charge as MANSAS chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the orders of the AP High Court, ex-aviation minister and senior TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju assumed charge as the chairman of MANSAS trust here on Thursday. Staff and priests of Anjaneya Swamy temple welcomed him with garlands.

After assuming charge, he asked the executive officer to prepare a budget for MANSAS educational institutions and pay pending salaries to all the employees.Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Thursday said there were irregularities in MANSAS trust functioning during the tenure of Gajapathi Raju.