Declining graph: Test positivity rate below 6% 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 graph continued to fall as 6,151 new cases were registered in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The infection positivity rate from 1.02 lakh tests in a day turned out to be 5.9 per cent.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari was the only district that reported over 1,000 cases even as four other districts saw more than 500 new infections emerging. Nine districts logged less than 500 cases with the lowest of 199 in Vizianagaram.

With 1,244 new infections, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 2.51 lakh and the district also has the highest of 15,000 active cases. The cumulative cases in Kadapa went past 1.03 lakh while Krishna’s tally crossed 97,000.

While 7,728 patients recovered from the disease, another 58 succumbed in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. The state now has more than 17.50 lakh recoveries and recovery rate of 95.5 per cent. The active caseload now fell below the 70,000-mark to 69,831, the bulletin said.

The state’s overall coronavirus count touched 18,32,902 while the recoveries stood at 17,50,904 and toll at 12,167.Chittoor reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Prakasam seven, Guntur six, East Godavari five, Anantapur, Krishna and West Godavari four each, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam three each, Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each in a day.