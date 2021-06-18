Executive capital will be located in Vizag, reiterates MP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy has reiterated that executive capital will be located in Vizag. Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting at the GVMC office here on Thursday, the MP said the dates for the same have not been finalised. He refused to divulge further information on it.

There will not be an increase of over 15 per cent in property tax after revision based on the value of land, he said and added that such a system was already in place in other parts of the country. “Visakhapatnam will be developed as a slum free city. Each ward will be developed with Rs 5 to 6 crore and all merged villages in 98 wards will also be developed,” he said.

District in-charge minister K Kannababu said Vizag will be developed as an international city. A butterfly park and freedom fighters memorial park will be set up in the city. First phase of bidding was already completed, he said. In the next two months, Rs 600 crore worth development works will be completed.