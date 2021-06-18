Expedite land acquisition for port: Collector  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Joint Collector J Venakata Murali has directed officials to make efforts to sort out all issues related to land acquisition for the proposed Ramayapatnam Port project as early as possible. He said all issues regarding oustee objections compensation, rehabilitation should be solved at the earliest.

The JC conducted a review meeting and discussed about the land acquisition of identified lands for the proposed port with the concerned officials on Thursday. He directed the officials to accelerate the remaining land acquisition to fulfil the project land requirements. He suggested the officials to inspect the proposed lands with the support of Google Maps for accuracy. “We should take care that no project affected family is left out of the R&R package.”