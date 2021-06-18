Job calendar today, 10,143 vacant posts to be filled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the job calendar, a schedule to fill vacant posts in various government departments, on Friday.After getting the details of the vacant posts in various government departments, the State government has decided to release the job calendar 2021-22 and 10,143 vacant posts in various departments would be filled as per the schedule.

The notification to fill 1,238 backlog SC, ST and DA posts will be released in July, 36 posts in APPSC Group I and II category in August, 450 posts in police department in September, 451 posts in health (doctors and assistant professors) in October, 5,251 jobs in health (para medical, lab technicians and pharmacists) in November, 441 nurse jobs in December, 240 lecturers posts in degree colleges in January 2022, 2,000 posts as assistant professors in Universities in February 2022 and 36 posts in other departments will be filled in March 2022.

After coming to power, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government provided jobs to 6,03,755 people in the last two years. Of them, 1,84,264 are regular jobs and 9,701 on contract basis and outsourcing 3,99,791.