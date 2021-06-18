STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Naidu’s letter to CM Jagan filled with false allegations’

In the current government, in 2019-20 nearly 34.74 lakh tonnes of crops were procured by paying Rs 6,331 crore, he pointed out.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the letter of Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on release of paddy procurement dues, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the letter is filled with false allegations.

“The TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on farmers’ issues, as they left behind a debt of Rs 960 crore towards crop procurement. The letter written by Naidu about the pending arrears to farmers is a false propaganda by the TDP leaders,’’ Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Drawing comparisons between TDP and YSRCP governments, Sajjala said by the end of the TDP’s term, in 2018-19, 20.5 lakh tonnes of crop were procured at Rs 4,800 crore and leaving arrears of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. In the current government, in 2019-20 nearly 34.74 lakh tonnes of crops were procured by paying Rs 6,331 crore, he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy TDP crop procurement
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp