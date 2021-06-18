‘Naidu’s letter to CM Jagan filled with false allegations’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the letter of Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on release of paddy procurement dues, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the letter is filled with false allegations.

“The TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on farmers’ issues, as they left behind a debt of Rs 960 crore towards crop procurement. The letter written by Naidu about the pending arrears to farmers is a false propaganda by the TDP leaders,’’ Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Drawing comparisons between TDP and YSRCP governments, Sajjala said by the end of the TDP’s term, in 2018-19, 20.5 lakh tonnes of crop were procured at Rs 4,800 crore and leaving arrears of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. In the current government, in 2019-20 nearly 34.74 lakh tonnes of crops were procured by paying Rs 6,331 crore, he pointed out.