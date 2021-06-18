Nellore civic body moots user charges for collecting garbage

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to collect Rs 30 to Rs 50 as user charges for collecting wet and dry garbage from households. The date is yet to be decided. The corporation has already started collecting Rs 500 from commercial establishments in certain areas of the city. The decision is getting mixed response from traders. Though the municipal council had passed a resolution for collection of user charges in 2017, it was not implemented due to various reasons.

Nellore generates 250 MT to 300 MT garbage daily and this is dumped at a transit point at Bodigadithota. The garbage is collected from 54 divisions by sanitary workers through NMC trucks and trolleys. Due to shortage of vehicles, the corporation has decided to purchase 20 vehicles.

Following the announcement of collecting user charges from households by the corporation, the city residents have opposed the proposal tooth and nail. “Instead of collecting user charges, it should also keep Nellore neat and clean. Isn’t it NMC’s responsibility?” they questioned. Meanwhile, the civic staff is creating awareness among denizens on segregation of dry and wet waste in their households—idea is the segregated waste collected from each household would be easily accessible for re-cycling.

“The economy is in doldrums due to Covid-19 and prices of essentials have skyrocketed. The proposal is a burden on the people and it should be withdrawn. User charges for waste management should be stopped by amending the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, Taxpayers’ Association district secretary AN Sai said.