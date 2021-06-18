No abnormal hike in property tax, says govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid criticism from various quarters, the State government on Thursday clarified that there is “no abnormal increase” in property tax in the new capital value (CV) system and added that the changes are “in line with the recommendations of Central government and the 15th Finance Commission”.

The government also added that it has taken steps to limit the hike to 15 per cent on the previous year’s outgo as there was a “possibility of consumers being overburdened”.According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the reform of considering CV of the property instead of the annual rental value (ARV) would contribute in “reducing complexity and enhancing transparency”.

The government has also said that unlike in the old system of ARV, a provision of a flat Rs 50 nominal property tax would be levied on vulnerable sections whose residential buildings have a plinth area below 375 sft. Because of this, there is an “annual estimated loss to ULBs” of Rs 12.68 crore, the government computed.