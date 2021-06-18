STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police seize ganja and NDPL worth Rs 50 lakh

In another cases, the police intercepted a car at Gajulapalli and seized 10 cases of Karnataka liquor bottles and arrested two persons.

Published: 18th June 2021 08:51 AM

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police have arrested 10 persons and seized ganja, banned tobacco products, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 50 lakh in three separate incidents in Chittoor sub-division limits. Acting on a tip off, the police have conducted vehicular checks and raids at three locations in Thavanampalli mandal and seized the banned products. The accused have been identified as S Kiran Kumar (36), B Dhanasekhar (32), C Naveen (31), K Jaya Prakash (28), T Amarnath Reddy (41), P Ramaraju (32), T Srinivasulu (36), A Anjaneyulu Naidu (56), T Venkata Narayana (32), S Neeraj (23), all hailing from various parts of Chittoor district.   

SEB ASP Y Rishanth Reddy said DSP N Sudhakar Reddy led a police team from Chittoor rural and Thavanampalli and conducted vehicular checks at Patrapalli Crossroad on G Gollapalli road on Wednesday. “During vehicle checking, the police team found 15 cases of Karnataka liquor from two four-wheelers. The police have arrested six persons in this regard. In another cases, the police intercepted a car at Gajulapalli and seized 10 cases of Karnataka liquor bottles and arrested two persons.

