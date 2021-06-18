Provide house sites to eligible in 90 days: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the massive housing programme ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ being taken up by his government is attracting the attention of the entire nation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that such an initiative was never implemented by any government or any State in the country. Over 28 lakh houses are being constructed in 17,000 layouts, where some of the layouts are of the size of municipalities, he said.

Interacting with the newly-appointed Joint Collectors (Housing) at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Thursday, the Chief Minister made suggestions for the effective implementation of the housing scheme.

Besides directing the officials to complete the construction 15.60 lakh houses in first phase and another 12.70 lakh in the second phase, the Chief Minister also wanted them to focus on providing house sites to all the eligible people within 90 days of applying on a saturation basis, by maintaining complete transparency and zero corruption.

He said that there shouldn’t be a situation where only 10 of 100 eligible people get benefitted and the officials should take the responsibility in constructing houses for all those receiving house sites.“The government is determined to provide welfare to every eligible person on a saturation basis and thus with the help of village secretariats and volunteers, we are able to take governance to the doorstep of the beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the colonies should not become slums under any circumstances and must be equipped with good infrastructure facilities, which is a top priority, as the government is spending over `84,000 crore. For infrastructure alone, `34,000 crore is being spent.He also asked the officials to focus on commercial activities in the colonies.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to maintain transparency and ensure quality in every work, without resorting to any corruption. If quality is compromised, problems will arise and it is very much needed to proceed with an effective plan, he added.Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Prakash, Secretary Salomon mon Arokia Raj, Additional Secretary Muthyalaraju, AP State Housing Corporation MD Narayan Bharat Gupta and other senior officials were present.

Stone laying for 1st phase houses

Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju said on Thursday, Ranganadha Raju made it clear that foundation stone-laying ceremony for all the houses to be constructed under first phase should be completed by July 10.