Ready plan to implement national edu policy: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials of the Education Department to come up with an action plan to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), while assuring teachers that the NEP does not decrease the number of schools or teachers in any manner. Due to implementation of the NEP, not a single school or Anganwadi will be closed down and no staff will be removed and the officials should ensure that this message is disseminated to grassroot level, he said.

Jagan instructed the officials to prepare estimates for creation of requisite infrastructure for the NEP in two years.Reiterating that the NEP will immensely benefit both teachers and students, he said it would even have long term benefits for the generations to come. He stressed the need for creating an awareness about its benefits among teachers and other stakeholders.

Making it clear that each and every mandal in the State should have one or two junior colleges, he instructed the officials to acquire land for schools, which do not have playground, and at the same time study the feasibility of providing sports dress and shoes to students under ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ from the next academic year.

“There should be two types of schools. The first type of schools will have PP1, PP2, preparatory class, class I and II. The schools should be within 1 km radius of houses of students. The second type of schools, which will have class III to X, should be within 3 km radius of houses of students,” he explained.

Stating that the main objective of the NEP is to have a healthy pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), he felt that it is not proper to have one teacher teaching more students or a single teacher teaching all the subjects. It is akin to saying ‘Jack of all trades master of none’. Hence, it is imperative to have different teachers for different subjects teaching in a healthy PTR, he said. Pointing out that development of the brain is more pronounced among children below eight years, Jagan said in that age, proper and strong foundation should be laid imparting different skills.

So, a foundation course should be taught to them. All should strive for quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure as part of the NEP, the Chief Minister said. There are 18 subjects till class 5 and the secondary grade teacher cannot handle all. A separate teacher is needed for each subject.

Laboratories and libraries in all the schools should be strengthened. The libraries should have internet facility for the benefit of students. “We should not give chances to others to point their fingers at us. We are doing work that will make us hold our heads high in pride. You should all go ahead with self-confidence in implementing the NEP,” he said.

Explaining the government’s intention to impart English medium education to all for their bright future, the Chief Minister said huge amounts of money is being spent and better infrastructure is being created as part of the plan. Reviewing the implementation of ‘Mana Badi - Naadu Nedu’, he said all the development works taken up under the scheme in Anganwadis should be completed within two years.

The officials informed him that the second phase of Naadu Nedu would start from July 1 and showed English dictionaries to be distributed to students under Vidya Kanuka to the Chief Minister.Education Minister A Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar and other officials were present.

AP accepts TS plea

TCS, which developed the software for ‘Naadu-Nedu’, has sought a formal ‘No Objection’ from the AP government for its use in Telangana for the school infra development project

On being apprised of TS request by officials, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “If this (software) is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them with the support they need.”

