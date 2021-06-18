STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag docs treat newborn with MIS-C 

Published: 18th June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first, a private hospital in the city successfully treated MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) in a 45-day old baby, the youngest case so far.Speaking to the media, Dr K Radhakrishna, head of the doctors’ team, said the baby was admitted with high fever, nausea, low BP along with dropping oxygen saturation levels.

“We stabilized the oxygen saturation levels and shifted the baby to paediatric ICU and initiated supportive care,” he said. During investigation, it was diagnosed as MIS-C and the baby had high CRP (C-reactive protein), ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate) along with positive Covid antibodies, he added. The baby was given intravenous immunoglobulins and MPS overnight, following which, the baby recovered dramatically over 3 days and was later shifted to another ward along with mother, Dr Radhakrishna said.

“MIS-C is a rare condition that occurs due to ‘immune overreaction’ after 4-6 weeks of Covid recovery (symptomatic and asymptomatic). The disease may manifest into fever for 1-3 days, rashes over the body, redness in eyes and lips, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and breathlessness,” Dr Radhakrishna said.
“So far, we have treated 16 such cases with varied manifestations during the second wave, among children aged between 45 days and 10 years. All of them responded well to the treatment.”

