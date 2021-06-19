10,143 posts will be filled in coming nine months: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Job Calendar for 2021-22 on Friday. Addressing officials across the State through a video conference, the Chief Minister said 10,143 posts, including backlog vacancies, in various government departments will be filled in the coming nine months.

Jagan said his government had provided 6,03,756 jobs to educated youth in the State in the last two years. It also fulfilled the decade-long dream of RTC employees by merging the Road Transport Corporation with the State government as promised in the YSRC poll manifesto, he said.

After observing that educated youth are spending a lot of time and money in getting coaching for jobs they aspire and waiting without knowing when the job notifications will be issued, the government brought out the Job Calendar, which is a first of its kind in the country.

"Now, youth aspiring for government jobs, can know the exact month of release of job notification and the number of vacant posts. The entire recruitment process will be done in a transparent manner without giving scope for corruption or involvement of middlemen. The recruitment will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in the written test conducted by the government without any interview," he said.

A total of 6,03,756 jobs, including 1,84,264 permanent jobs, 3,99,791 outsourcing jobs and 19,701 contract jobs were provided to youth.

In just four months, 1.22 lakh permanent jobs in village and ward secretariats were provided as promised. Further, a volunteer system was introduced to promote the sense of service among the unemployed youth and 2.5 lakh youngsters were appointed as volunteers, the Chief Minister said. "We have increased the salaries of 7,02,656 staff, who were paid a meagre amount during the previous government," he said.

During the previous Telugu Desam regime, middlemen were involved more in outsourcing staff appointment. The YSRC government had set up APCOS to ensure transparency in recruitment and wage payment without giving any scope for corruption, he said.

"The APSRTC was merged with the State government providing job security to 51,387 employees despite a burden of Rs 3,500 crore. The retirement age of employees was also increased to 60 years. Minimum time scales were ensured for those in contract jobs,' Jagan said.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP regime, the Chief Minister said the election promise of jobs for every household was given a go by and job aspirants were left in the lurch. "He (Chandrababu Naidu) promised to fill 1.4 lakh vacant posts in his election manifesto, but what he did after getting power in 2014 was to relegate the entire manifesto to the dust bin," he said.

Jagan slammed Naidu for failing to create jobs for youth in the private sector by securing Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh as promised by the Centre at the time of bifurcation. Naidu had accepted the special package offered by the Centre instead of SCS and mortgaged State’s interests for getting out of the cash-for-vote scandal, he said.

"Because of the previous regime's compromise, we are now forced to request the Centre for special status to the State during our every visit New Delhi. As the BJP has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, unlike the coalition government earlier, we can only make the request in this regard. I am confident that it will change in the coming days," he said, while asserting that his government believes in doing unlike the previous regime, which only indulged in talk without doing anything.

He said the YSRC government will continue to exert pressure on the Centre for special status. Both development and welfare are prioritised even during Covid ensuring well-being of weaker sections of the State, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Education Minister A Suresh, DGP Gautam Sawang, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and others were present.