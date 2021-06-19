STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Take off trouble comes up for upper Sileru pumped storage project

The project is proposed to have nine units with 150 MW capacity each, was pegged at Rs 8,467 crore but the officials estimate that it could be well over Rs 11,000 crore excluding land acquisition.

Three gates of Sileru dam opened (Photo| EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The pumped storage project (PSP) with a capacity of 1,350 mega watts (MW) proposed in upper Sileru is likely to take some time as officials are said to be looking at more economically feasible alternatives. Sources said that after studying and evaluating the alternatives, the proposals will be placed before the government for taking a decision.

Though the project has figured regularly in the wish lists submitted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Centre requesting financial support and expedited clearance for diverting forest land, it is yet to take off owing to various constraints. 

The project, proposed to have nine units with 150 MW capacity each, was pegged at Rs 8,467 crore (at 2018-19 price levels), but the officials estimate that it could be well over Rs 11,000 crore excluding land acquisition, as per reports of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), the project executing agency. 

However, efforts were being made to ensure that the project takes off at the earliest. As per the proposal, 60 months is the time for commissioning the project once it begins.

According to APGENCO officials, Upper Sileru pumped storage scheme envisages utilisation of water from the existing Guntawada reservoir as the upper reservoir in the generation mode and Donkarayi reservoir as the lower reservoir - located adjacent to the existing 240 MW (4 X 60 MW) Upper Sileru hydroelectric project - in the pumping mode. In fact, three alternative sites were examined and the best of the three was identified.

