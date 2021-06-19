Chief Justice of India NV Ramana offers prayers at Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana along with his family visited Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Friday. After taking charge as the CJI, this is his maiden visit to the temple.

Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, collector G Veerapandian, district judge Radha Krishna Krupasagar, SP K Fakeerappa, temple EO KS Rama Rao, Nandyal MP Pocha Bramananda Reddy and Srisailam MLA Chakrapani Reddy welcomed the CJI with temple honours. Later, the CJI and his wife performed special rituals at both Sri Mallakarjuna and Sri Bramarambha Devi temples.

Then he inspected Gathamatam renovation works and observed the ancient copper plate inscriptions, which were found recently during the renovations works. Meanwhile, Archaeology Survey of India unit director Muniratnam Reddy explained to the CJI about the history of the ancient inscriptions plates. Later, the EO gave the CJI the prasadams and a lamination work of the presiding deities.