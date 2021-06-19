Selected Group-I candidates of Andhra Pradesh PSC vow to move court over paper evaluation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued interim orders staying further proceedings of the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-1 examinations including interviews that were scheduled from June 17 for four weeks, candidates selected for the final round expressed their dissatisfaction over the ongoing developments on Friday.

Around 30 selected candidates, whose names were mentioned in the writ petition filed by one Venkata Ayyappa Sai Chaitanya, requesting the Court to intervene and stop the interview alleging faults in the paper evaluation, came to the APPSC office in Vijayawada and lodged a complaint with the secretary.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, the candidates said they would file civil criminal defamation suit against the petitioners for ruining their career by stopping the process and taking their names in the writ petition.

"We are going to take legal advice and file a civil criminal defamation against those who stalled the process for unjustifiable reasons. If they had any issues, they could have approached the commission," said Harinath Reddy, on behalf of the selected candidates.

He said that the notification to fill 236 posts of deputy collectors, Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officers in police and other departments were released in 2018. He also found faults with the petitioners, who, they said, failed to verify the facts before filing the writ petition with the High Court.

"The names of candidates mentioned in the petition were taken from websites randomly and made false accusations that the candidates are unworthy and have no capabilities to crack the examination. The complainants claimed that they pursued graduation from prestigious institutions and expressed shock over missing from the list. They are underestimating others," Harinath Reddy explained.