Stalker hacks college student to death in Andhra Pradesh's Chintalacheruvu village

For the last one year, the victim was being stalked by the accused belonging from Rajupalem village in Atlur mandal.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:55 AM

The victim Sirisha was a second year Intermediate student in a private college

The victim Sirisha was a second year Intermediate student in a private college.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 19-year-old college girl was hacked to death by a stalker at Chintalacheruvu village in Badvel mandal on Friday evening. According to Badvel police, Sirisha, eldest daughter of G Subbaiah, was a second year Intermediate student in a private college.

For the last one year, she was being stalked by Charan from Rajupalem village in Atlur mandal. Charan, who discontinued his Intermediate, befriended a cousin of Sirisha, and started stalking her. Having learnt that Sirisha's parents were looking for an alliance for her, Charan attacked her near her house in a pre-planned way.

At that time, Sirisha's parents went to their agriculture field. She was cutting grass for cattle fodder. Taking advantage of it, he approached Sirisha and threatened that he would commit suicide by consuming pesticide if she refused to marry him. 

However, she rejected his proposal. Enraged by her refusal to marry him, Charan snatched the sickle from the girl's hand and hacked her to death with it. Hearing the commotion, some villagers rushed to her house only to find Sirisha lying dead in a pool of blood and Charan with a sickle in his hand.

They caught hold of Charan and thrashed him soundly, before handing him over to police, who rushed to the village on being alerted. After administering first aid, Charan was taken into police custody. Sirisha’s body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem. Based on a complaint lodged by Sirisha’s parents, a case has been registered. 

Accused thrashed by villagers

Villagers who rushed to the house of Sirisha on hearing commotion, found her dead in pool of blood and Charan with a sickle in his hand. They caught hold of Charan and thrashed him soundly, before handing him over to police

