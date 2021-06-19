STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will demolish Tippu Sultan's statue if erected: Andhra Pradesh BJP

Party leaders condemned the 'arrest' of party state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others for protesting without permission.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state leaders condemned the 'arrest' of party state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others for protesting without permission against the reported erection of Tippu Sultan's statue in Proddatur of Kadapa district. 

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that the BJP opposes the establishment of Tippu Sultan's statue and added that his party would demolish the statue if it is erected without heeding to the BJP’s demand.

"I strongly condemn the arrest of our party leaders who protested against an attempt to construct an illegal statue of Islamic barbaric king of Tippu Sultan by local MLA R Siva Prasad Reddy in Proddutur. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is already propagating Christianity in AP, should stop this appeasement of Muslims. If at all the government wants, it could have chosen APJ Abdul Kalam or other Muslims who have done great service to the nation. But only to appease fundamental Muslims, this is being done," alleged BJP state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar. 

State party president Somu Veerraju also condemned the arrests and demanded that the government drop such plans immediately. "We will intensify our agitation if the proposal is not dropped," he said.

