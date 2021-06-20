Andhra elderly couple murder mystery solved, three arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police said on Saturday that it solved the mystery surrounding the murder of an elderly couple, who were found dead in their house at Kanchikacherla on December 25.

According to the police, fingerprints of three accused who were arrested in an ATM theft case matched with the fingerprints found at the elderly couple’s home.

According to sources, three out of five accused, who are under 22 years of age, arrested in alleged ATM theft case are suspected to have connection with five murder cases reported in Penamalur and Kanchikacherla police station limits.

The accused have been detained and are being interrogated as more details are yet to surface. So far, the police have confirmed that the accused were involved in the murder of the elderly couple Bandarupalli Nageswara Rao and his wife Prameela on December 25. The accused allegedly asphyxiated the elderly couple and stole cash and gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the house.