Andhra Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao calls on philanthropists to support medical infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has called on philanthropists and donors to join hands with the State government for boosting medical infrastructure and offer better treatment to Covid-19 patients at the government hospitals.

The minister on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen plant arranged with the support of the alumni of Siddhartha Medical College at State Covid-19 Hospital here on Saturday.

Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to upgrade the facilities at all the government hospitals and make them accessible for the poor and middle class people.

As part of it, a medical college is being set up in every Parliamentary constituency and linking them with hospitals to provide health services for the public, the minister informed.