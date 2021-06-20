STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: COVID-19 deaths below 50 after two months

5,674 new infections emerge from over 1 lakh sample tests conducted in a day; 8,014 more recover

Published: 20th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in more than two months, the number of daily Covid-19 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh fell below 50 as 45 people succumbed in 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

The state registered 5,674 fresh cases from 1.03 lakh tests in 24 hours, at the rate of 5.5 per cent, a drastic drop from the high of 25 per cent a month ago.

Also, 8,014 recoveries were reported in a day, according to the latest health department bulletin. The number of active cases has reduced to 65,244.After 2.10 crore total sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate came to 8.7 per cent, while the recovery rate improved to 95.6 per cent.

A new PSA oxygen plant was inaugurated
at Vijayawada GGH on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

According to the bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the highest one-day spike of 1,068 infections was reported in East Godavari. Chittoor and West Godavari district recorded more than 500 cases each, while Vizianagaram saw the lowest of 166.

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative infections in Krishna district went past 98,000 and 79,000 in Vizianagaram. These are the only two districts with less than one lakh overall cases. The number of total infections crossed 2.54 lakh-mark in East Godavari, while Guntur’s tally went past 1.59 lakh.East Godavari is the only district with more than 10,000 active cases, while Anantapur has the lowest of 1,357 active cases. 

With 45 new deaths, the overall toll touched 12,269. Chittoor district logged the highest of nine deaths followed by five each in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna, three each in Anantapur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari and two each in Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram and one in Nellore. Chittoor has the highest of more than 1,500 fatalities.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Andhra Pradesh covid cases covid 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp