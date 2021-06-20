Andhra Pradesh: COVID-19 deaths below 50 after two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in more than two months, the number of daily Covid-19 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh fell below 50 as 45 people succumbed in 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

The state registered 5,674 fresh cases from 1.03 lakh tests in 24 hours, at the rate of 5.5 per cent, a drastic drop from the high of 25 per cent a month ago.

Also, 8,014 recoveries were reported in a day, according to the latest health department bulletin. The number of active cases has reduced to 65,244.After 2.10 crore total sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate came to 8.7 per cent, while the recovery rate improved to 95.6 per cent.

According to the bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the highest one-day spike of 1,068 infections was reported in East Godavari. Chittoor and West Godavari district recorded more than 500 cases each, while Vizianagaram saw the lowest of 166.

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative infections in Krishna district went past 98,000 and 79,000 in Vizianagaram. These are the only two districts with less than one lakh overall cases. The number of total infections crossed 2.54 lakh-mark in East Godavari, while Guntur’s tally went past 1.59 lakh.East Godavari is the only district with more than 10,000 active cases, while Anantapur has the lowest of 1,357 active cases.

With 45 new deaths, the overall toll touched 12,269. Chittoor district logged the highest of nine deaths followed by five each in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna, three each in Anantapur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari and two each in Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram and one in Nellore. Chittoor has the highest of more than 1,500 fatalities.

