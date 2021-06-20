Andhra Pradesh government to conduct EAPCET from August 19 to 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Common Entrance Test for admission into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh will be held from August 19 to 25.

With admissions into the medical stream being done through the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), the previous Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) has now been changed as Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET).

The APSCHE has prepared the EAPCET-2021 schedule and submitted it to Education Minister A Suresh. A notification for EAPCET will be issued on June 24. Applications for EAPCET can be submitted through online from June 26. The last date for submission of applications without late fee is July 25.

Other entrance tests likely to be held in Sept 1st, 2nd weeks

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Suresh said the APSCHE had changed EAMCET as EAPCET as admissions into medical and dental courses are being conducted through NEET now. Applications can be submitted through online with a late fee of Rs 500 from July 26 to August 5, with Rs 1,000 from August 6 to 10, with Rs 5,000 from August 11 to 15 and with Rs 10,000 from August 16 to 18, Suresh said.

Other entrance tests like APICET, ECET, PGCET, LAWCET, EdCET and PECET are likely to be held in the first and second weeks of September, the minister said, adding that all the exams will be conducted at more number of centres, strictly adhering to Covid protocol.