Andhra Pradesh Maoist encounter: Combing continues in AOB areas 

As it is suspected that top Maoist leaders escaped from the encounter site, the police along with additional forces were combing every inch of the forest area in Vizag and East Godavari districts.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension still prevailed in the AOB areas of Visakhapatnam district after the exchange of fire between police and Maoists on June 16 in the forest area of Teegelametta in Koyyuru mandal.

As there were chances of Maoists escaping via Y Ramavaram or via GK Veedhi, security forces were checking all vehicles on roads leading to these routes. Additional forces have also been sent to assist the police.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of six Maoists, who were killed in the encounter, was completed at Narsipatnam area hospital on Friday night. 

The bodies of Maoists Gangayya, Ranadev and Lalitha were handed over to their relatives. However, there were no claimants for bodies of three other Maoists. Sources said the bodies will be kept for 72 hours and then action will be taken as per law.

