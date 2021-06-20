Covid-19 deals a hard blow to Guntur hotels

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One of the hardest-hit sectors by the pandemic is hospitality. Despite being a major city, the hotel business in Guntur is incurring massive losses, more so in the second wave.

At a time when the occupancy used to be around 70%, the hotels have 10% of their rooms filled, at present. The revenue earned by 200 licensed hotels and restaurants, and 100 lodges has become one-tenth of what they used to make before the virus i.e. from Rs 10 crore to Rs 1 crore per day. “Thousands of families are dependent on us. As the occupancy rate has decreased, we are forced to keep the number of our staff to a minimum,” hoteliers said.

Balareddy, a hotelier, said the occupancy in May and April was around 10% as families of Covid-19 patients from the nearby regions visited the city for treatment. “As the cases are falling, we have no business and are hardly able to pay our power bills. With no income, I reduced my staff’s salaries to half. If the situation continues, I have to let go some of them as a part of cost-cutting.”