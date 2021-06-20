Notices served on owners of 799 unauthorised layouts in Chittoor, officials warn of stern action    

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor district administration has served notices on owners of unauthorised layouts in urban and rural area limits. Officials have identified 799 unauthorised layouts across the district.

With the proposed development plans, property prices are going up in the district and several realtors have developed layouts in rural areas without the approval of the officials concerned. The illegal layouts were identified under the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and Municipal Corporations of Tirupati and Chittoor.

Several people have been showing interest in purchasing plots near the cities rather than flats. The pandemic situation has increased land prices in the area and lands become unreachable to the middle class families. Realtors have developed ventures in Renigunta, Vadamalapeta, Rayalacheruvu, Thondavada, Padipeta, Tiruchanoor, Yerpedu and Srikalahasti.

There are more apartments and small ventures close to Mangalam road. Realtors have also started major ventures close to Tirupati city and have been increasing the prices of plots and flats as demand rises. Some of the realtors have been developing agricultural lands without any approval. In fact, the State government has introduced the Layout Regularisation scheme (LRS-2020) and appealed to the realtors to utilise the scheme to regularise their layouts.

“A committee has been formed under the supervision of the Panchayat secretary in the mandal-level. Stern action would be taken against the builders who develop layouts without permission and the venture would be seized,” said Dasaradharami Reddy, District Panchayat officer. District officials have appealed to people to avoid purchasing layouts which do not have Town Planning permissions.

“The proposed development activities in Tirupati Corporation limits have led to growth in the real estate sector in Chittoor district. Majority of the retired employees from Chittoor district and other parts prefer to purchase open plots in around the city limits. Keeping the situation in view, realtors have been developing layouts without any permissions and selling them at so-called discount prices,” said K Radha Krishna, a builder from Tirupati.