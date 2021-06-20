STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notices served on owners of 799 unauthorised layouts in Chittoor, officials warn of stern action    

With the proposed development plans, property prices are going up in the district and several realtors have developed layouts in rural areas without the approval of the officials concerned.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor district administration has served notices on owners of unauthorised layouts in urban and rural area limits.  Officials have identified 799 unauthorised layouts across the district.

With the proposed development plans, property prices are going up in the district and several realtors have developed layouts in rural areas without the approval of the officials concerned. The illegal layouts were identified under the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and Municipal Corporations of Tirupati and Chittoor. 

Several people have been showing interest in purchasing plots near the cities rather than flats. The pandemic situation has increased land prices in the area and lands become unreachable to the middle class families. Realtors have developed ventures in Renigunta, Vadamalapeta, Rayalacheruvu, Thondavada, Padipeta, Tiruchanoor, Yerpedu and Srikalahasti. 

There are more apartments and small ventures close to Mangalam road. Realtors have also started major ventures close to Tirupati city and have been increasing the prices of plots and flats as demand rises. Some of the realtors have been developing agricultural lands without any approval. In fact, the State government has introduced the Layout Regularisation scheme (LRS-2020) and appealed to the realtors to utilise the scheme to regularise their layouts. 

“A committee has been formed under the supervision of the Panchayat secretary in the mandal-level. Stern action would be taken against the builders who develop layouts without permission and the venture would be seized,” said Dasaradharami Reddy, District Panchayat officer. District officials have appealed to people to avoid purchasing layouts which do not have Town Planning permissions. 

“The proposed development activities in Tirupati Corporation limits have led to growth in the real estate sector in Chittoor district. Majority of the retired employees from Chittoor district and other parts prefer to purchase open plots in around the city limits. Keeping the situation in view, realtors have been developing layouts without any permissions and selling them at so-called discount prices,” said K Radha Krishna, a builder from Tirupati. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp