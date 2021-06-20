TTD decides to regularise contract employees within three months

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to regularise the services of contract employees within 90 days.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of TTD Trust Board held under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy on Saturday. A committee has been formed to chalk out modalities to regularise the services of contract employees.

Briefing mediapersons about the decisions taken by the TTD after the last meeting of the present Trust Board, Subba Reddy, whose tenure as the chairman ends later this month, said regularisation of services of Potu workers and other contract employees was a long-pending demand.

“The issue has been taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a final decision will be taken in this regard by October,” he said. He thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him and all the members of the Trust Board, TTD officials, employees and others for their cooperation, which helped him implement some innovative measures for the benefit of pilgrims during his tenure as chairman. Though the TTD faced hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the past one and a half years, it has taken up several development works, he said.

Subba Reddy stated that the first thing they did after assuming charge was to give priority to common pilgrims by limiting categories of L1, L2 and L3 in the VIP Break Darshan System. Usage of plastic was completely banned to make the hill shrine a plastic-free zone. To ward off the ill effects of Covid, the TTD had taken up several spiritual programmes in the last 14 months at Nada Neerajanam Mandapam at Tirumala, which were telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC). “We are confident that with the blessings of the Lord, we will achieve victory over this virus,” he said.

The TTD chairman said though the Trust Board thought of completing construction of 500 temples with the help of Samarsta Foundation and the Endowments Department in the last two years, works could not be taken up due to the lockdown. However, the construction of temples in SC and ST colonies and fishermen’s hamlets will be completed in the next one year.

“The construction of Srivari temples has been taken up at several important places to spread Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Tatva. As part of this sacred mission, the Trust Board has decided to construct a temple at Himalayas. The foundation stone laying ceremony for the temple at Majhin village in Jammu was held on June 13. The temple works will be completed in the next one and a half years. The TTD is also planning to construct temples in Varanasi and Mumbai after normalcy returns,” he said.

Subba Reddy said the Gudiko Gomata initiated by the TTD has become a huge success and till date 100 temples have been provided cows. Pointing out at the recent fire mishap, which claimed one life, he said all unauthorised shops in Tirumala will be removed in a week.