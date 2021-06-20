STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD set to allow more devotees for darshan 

The number will be gradually increased to 10,000 to 15,000 in the coming days as Covid cases are on the decline.

Published: 20th June 2021

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the decline in Covid- 19 cases, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is likely to allow more devotees for darshan in the coming days. “At present, around 5,000 people are being allowed a day to have darshan.

The number will be gradually increased to 10,000 to 15,000 in the coming days as Covid cases are on the decline. However, Covid norms will be strictly adhered while allowing more devotees,” said chairman YV Subba Reddy. The TTD has also decided to regularise the services of contract employees within 90 days.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of TTD Trust Board on Saturday. Subba Reddy said though the Trust Board wated to constructe 500 temples with the help of Samarsta Foundation and the Endowments Department in the last two years, works could not be taken up due to lockdown. However, the construction of temples in SC and ST colonies and fishermen’s hamlets will be completed in the next one year.

