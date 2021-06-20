STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Where are jobs promised by you? TDP's Atchannaidu to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

But now, the government has not been filling up the 25,000 teacher jobs and these were not even mentioned in the job calendar, he pointed out. 

Published: 20th June 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu

TDP leader K Atchannaidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP AP president K Atchannaidu has demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government explain why it failed to release its much-promised job calendars in the first two years of coming to power and why it was not creating lakhs of jobs for the youth every year.Atchannaidu recalled how the Chief Minister had raised the expectations of the unemployed youth on the teacher jobs (recruitment through District Selection Committee) at the time of the elections. But now, the government has not been filling up the 25,000 teacher jobs and these were not even mentioned in the job calendar, he pointed out. 

In a statement issued on Saturday, the TDP leader asserted that the CM and his advisors owed an explanation to the people as to why they wasted two precious years to release the job calendar. “Even this is nothing but a calendar of lies and false hopes. Jagan promised during the elections that he would fill up 2.3 lakh jobs immediately after coming to power. He got 151 MLAs and formed the government with a massive majority. Now, he released a belated job calendar only to fill just 10,000 government jobs,” he said.Atchannaidu deplored that the Chief Minister and his ministers made it a habit to betray the people and they were cheating the people with their false promises before and after the elections. 

Notice to Lokesh

The Vijayawada police on Saturday served notices on TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh in connection with the case filed against him last year for violating Covid-19 restrictions. It may be recalled that Vijayawada police registered a case against Lokesh, senior TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra and three other leaders under Section 3 of the Epidemic and Diseases Act and Section 188 r/w 34 of the IPC on June 12 last for violating lockdown restrictions and trying to enter the court premises without prior permission when TDP AP president K Atchannaidu was produced before ACB special court after the latter’s arrest in the ESI scam case. “Notices under section 41 A of the CrPC were served on Lokesh seeking an explanation in letter or appearance in person before the investigating officer,” said DCP Vikrant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Atchannaidu Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp