Where are jobs promised by you? TDP's Atchannaidu to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP AP president K Atchannaidu has demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government explain why it failed to release its much-promised job calendars in the first two years of coming to power and why it was not creating lakhs of jobs for the youth every year.Atchannaidu recalled how the Chief Minister had raised the expectations of the unemployed youth on the teacher jobs (recruitment through District Selection Committee) at the time of the elections. But now, the government has not been filling up the 25,000 teacher jobs and these were not even mentioned in the job calendar, he pointed out.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the TDP leader asserted that the CM and his advisors owed an explanation to the people as to why they wasted two precious years to release the job calendar. “Even this is nothing but a calendar of lies and false hopes. Jagan promised during the elections that he would fill up 2.3 lakh jobs immediately after coming to power. He got 151 MLAs and formed the government with a massive majority. Now, he released a belated job calendar only to fill just 10,000 government jobs,” he said.Atchannaidu deplored that the Chief Minister and his ministers made it a habit to betray the people and they were cheating the people with their false promises before and after the elections.

Notice to Lokesh

The Vijayawada police on Saturday served notices on TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh in connection with the case filed against him last year for violating Covid-19 restrictions. It may be recalled that Vijayawada police registered a case against Lokesh, senior TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra and three other leaders under Section 3 of the Epidemic and Diseases Act and Section 188 r/w 34 of the IPC on June 12 last for violating lockdown restrictions and trying to enter the court premises without prior permission when TDP AP president K Atchannaidu was produced before ACB special court after the latter’s arrest in the ESI scam case. “Notices under section 41 A of the CrPC were served on Lokesh seeking an explanation in letter or appearance in person before the investigating officer,” said DCP Vikrant.