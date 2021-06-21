STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases down to 63,068 in Andhra Pradesh after 7,772 people recover in a day; 5,646 new cases 

East Godavari reported the highest of 1,098 new infections followed by 890 in Chittoor and 761 in West Godavari.

Coronavirus, CO

A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 5,646 fresh Covid-19 cases from one lakh tests, while 7,772 people recovered and another 50 succumbed to the virus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The gross positives have now mounted to 18,50,563 and the recoveries increased to 17,75,176, a health department bulletin said. The cumulative toll was 12,319.

West Godavari, where seven more people died, became the seventh district in the state to have more than 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities. The fresh cases witnessed a slight decrease with seven districts reporting lesser new infections than on Saturday. The number of samples tested went past 2.11 crore.

East Godavari reported the highest of 1,098 new infections followed by 890 in Chittoor and 761 in West Godavari. All the other 10 districts reported less than 500 new infections with the lowest of 127 in Kurnool. Active cases have come down to around 63,000. 

Of the 50 fatalities, Chittoor reported the highest of 11 deaths followed by seven in West Godavari, six in Guntur, five in East Godavari, four in Srikakulam, three each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam, two each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam and one in Nellore. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
Comments

