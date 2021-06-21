BJP slams KCR remarks against RLIS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has come down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accusing AP government of going ahead with “illegal” projects on River Krishna for Rayalaseema. Party state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy slammed the Telangana Chief Minister, reminding the latter of the projects built by the neighbouring state sans permissions.

“It is irresponsible of the Telangana cabinet to have decided to oppose the projects proposed by AP to address drought problems of Rayalaseema region. Thousands of acres were given by people of this region for the Srisailam project. Will it be acceptable if they claim stake over the Srisailam water?” he fumed.