Cops bust black fungus drug racket, eight held in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urban Police busted a black fungus drug black marketing racket and arrested eight members here on Sunday. Upon receiving several complaints in this regard, SP Arif Hafeez ordered a special drive. Four teams under Old Guntur and other police station limits conducted the special drive and seized 46 Amphotericin-B vials used for the treatment of black fungus.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar, Koteswara Rao, Gopi Krishna, Nageswara Rao, Lakshmi Narayana, Venkateswarulu, Neelambaram and Venkata Rajesh worked as medical representatives and as technicians in pharmaceutical firms and private hospitals. Targeting patients with zero knowledge regarding the treatment, the gang sold 64 injections between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 each, 10 times over the actual cost of Rs 4,400. Guntur Range DIG Trivikrama Varma appealed to the people to consult the doctors and the nodal officers regarding any doubt and no to get tricked by the posts on social media.