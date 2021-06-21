Gutka worth Rs 28 lakh seized, four arrested

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur rural police arrested four persons and seized illegal gutka worth Rs 28.12 lakh at Pondugula check-post in Dachepalli on Sunday. Gurazala DSP J Prasad said vehicle checking on Pondugula inter-state border check-post has been intensified since supply of illegal drugs has increased.

On Sunday, during vehicle checking, the police found 75 bags of gutka worth Rs 28.12 lakh being illegally ferried in a truck from Karnataka to AP. The police arrested four persons, while another two persons have absconded.