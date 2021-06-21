Woman raped by ‘blade batch’ in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two miscreants after tying down her fiance when the couple went to Pushkar Ghat at Seethanagaram on Saturday night. Guntur Urban police formed special teams to nab the accused. The police are suspecting the role of notorious ‘blade batch’ members in the sexual assault. According to Tadepalli police, the victim is a native of Rajarajeswaripet in Vijayawada and works as a nurse at a private hospital. After completing her duty, she along with her fiance went to Pushkar Ghat around 9 pm.

While they were about to return, two unknown miscreants arrived at the place and attacked them. “The accused tied down the man with a rope and sexually assaulted the woman. Later, they took the mobile phones of the couple and fled in a boat,’’ Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar said.On Sunday morning, the couple lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police and the woman was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur for treatment.

Vinod Kumar said three special teams were formed to investigate the case. As the complainants could not give much information about the accused, we are questioning every possible suspect, including history-sheeters in and around Tadepalli,’’ the SI said. Police sources said four persons hailing from Tadepalli with previous history of crime, were taken into custody for questioning. Suspecting the involvement of ‘blade batch’ members in the atrocity, the police are zeroing in on old criminals.

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma condemned the sexual assault and assured the victim’s family that severe action will be taken against the accused. Padma directed the police to speed up the investigation and nab the culprits at the earliest.