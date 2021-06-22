8-year-old presents unique ‘music yoga’ in Ongole, audience enthralled 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : Several yoga enthusiasts performed yoga at various programmes organised in Ongole by the government and department of AYUSH on the 7th International Yoga Day‘ (IYD). The aim was to create awareness about the benefits of practising yoga.A Deva Sri Tanvi (8), who won the second prize at the State level AYUSH Yoga competition, performed a unique ‘music yoga’ at Sri Vasavi Vidyanidhi Boys Hostel, Seetharamapuram, which enthralled the audience.

In another programme, Nehru Yuva Kendra, JCI and the AYUSH department conducted a yoga awareness event at UTF Bhavan. The Vivekananda Hatha Yoga Centre also organised a similar programme. AYUSH regional director Dr Padmaja was the chief guest at a programme in Nehru Yuva Kendra. In her address, she said that the Indian traditional yoga is a perfect mix of physical, mental and spiritual senses, which removes all worries regarding physical and health disorders. With practice, the person who does yoga gets mental peace by attaining union of atma with paramatma.

During Covid-19, yoga has proved its supremacy as every doctors across the globe suggested his patients to practice yoga and pranayam for speedy recovery and better health condition, she exclaimed. On the other hand, Lions Club of Ongole, Pantanjali Yoga Centre, Ongole Friends Club jointly organised the IYD celebrations at the Arya Vaisya Vidyanidhi Boys Hostel, Seetharamapuram and Yogacharya G Bala Subrahmanyam conducted the yoga class. Later, Yogacharya Balasubrahamanyam and Deva Sri Tanvi were felicitated.