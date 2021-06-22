Anandaiah eye drops harmful, State govt tells HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday informed the AP High Court that the eye drops developed by self-styled herbal medical practitioner Anandaiah had harmful ingredients and confirmed that its usage would adversely affect the eyes. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya directed the government to file an affidavit incorporating test results of the eye drops and deferred hearing to July 1.

Special government pleader Chintala Suman submitted that the eye drops had been sent to five different institutions and of them, reports from LV Prasad Eye Institute and Sankara Netrayala were received. “Both have confirmed the presence of harmful ingredients in the eye drops and concluded that they would affect eyesight,” he explained.

Countering him, Anandaiah’s lawyer N Ashwini Kumar pointed out that Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda Institute in Tirupati had given an opposite report and said these eye drops were administered if oxygen levels drop drastically among Covid patients. He assured the court that the eye drops were harmless.