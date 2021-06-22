Ancient temple in Kurnool district to be renovated 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Ramco Cements Ltd has come forward to renovate the ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Kolimigundla in Kurnool district. The cement major will spend Rs 5.5 crore out of its corporate social responsibility funds to give a facelift to this ancient shrine, said to be established by Sri Krishnadevaraya in the 15th and 16th century in Kurnool district.

Banaganapalli YSRC MLA Katasani Ramireddy took part in the special rituals held in connection with the beginning of the renovation works on Monday. He thanked Ramco Cements senior vice president Reddy Nagaraju for stepping forward to undertake the renovation of this ancient temple.