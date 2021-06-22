STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus services to Karnataka resume

Buses to Bengaluru from Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore to resume only after complete relaxations

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:09 AM

APSRTC buses
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After nearly 50 days, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will resume its bus services to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka from Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday. However bus services to Bengaluru from Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore and other coastal cities will resume only after the state government gives complete relaxations after July 1, RTC officials said. 

KSRTC officials have decided to resume their bus services to Andhra Pradesh with 50 per cent seating capacity from Tuesday and operate them between 6 am and 6 pm, as per the partial curfew relaxations given by the government. Wearing a mask is mandatory for the passengers travelling to Karnataka in both the KSRTC and APSRTC buses. 

Meanwhile, the APSRTC resumed its bus services to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana from major cities of the state on Monday. Initially, we planned to operate 120 buses to Hyderabad on Monday. Considering the passenger rush, the number of services was increased to 200. The number may increase gradually in the coming days,” said APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy.

