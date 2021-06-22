CM asks officials to prepare for mega vax drive after 13L record

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the successful vaccination of 13.72 lakh people in a day as part of the mega drive, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to get ready for taking up another mega vaccination drive once the State gets vaccine stocks. Jagan, who held a review meeting on Covid, vaccination and progress of Nadu Nedu works in the health department, said the State has effective mechanism to carry out vaccination in a large scale and congratulated the staff for setting a record by administering over 13 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a day.

“We have proved that we can administer a large number of vaccines, if provided. The State has an effective mechanism consisting of Asha workers, ANMs, staff in village/ward secretariats and two PHCs per each mandal. Be prepared to conduct another mega drive once vaccines are available,’’ Jagan told the officials. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expedite the works of new medical colleges and complete them on a war footing. The officials should focus on new medical colleges and monitor the progress in the works regularly, he asserted.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about the details of the study regarding buildings, services and non- building services. The Chief Minister said hospital premises should be kept extremely clean and added that strong SOPs should be prepared for hospital management. Emergency plans should be ready for evacuating patients safely in the event of unforeseen accidents. “Study the protocols being followed by corporate hospitals and submit a report with comprehensive details after studying all issues,’’ he instructed the officials.

The officials said the positivity rate has decreased in all the districts except East Godavari and active cases have decreased to 63,068. Positivity rate is 5.65 per cent and recovery rate is 95.93 per cent, they said. The CM told the officials to be on alert as lockdown imposed in neighbouring states is being relaxed. The officials said 2,655 ICU beds and 13,824 oxygen beds are available at present and added that 91.48 per cent of beds were occupied by patients who were being treated under Arogyasri. They said 7,056 beds were occupied in Covid Care Centres.

Vaccine was administered to 10,29,266 mothers of children below five years of age and the first dose of vaccination was completed to 11,158 people, who will be going abroad. As many as 13,72,481 people were vaccinated in a single day during the mega vaccination drive on June 20, they said.