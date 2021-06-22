STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to release Rs 4,339 cr to 23L under Cheyutha

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 4,339.39 crore into the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:09 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 4,339.39 crore into the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha on Tuesday. The primary objective of YSR Cheyutha is to help women contribute more to economic progress. The government will assist in marketing and technical aspects to the women investing the amount in business. Under the scheme, women from BC, SC, ST and minority communities, who are aged between 45 and 60 would be directly paid `75,000 in four years (`18,750 per annum). The government will spend `19,000 crore on the scheme.

Besides these, the government has already signed memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with multinational companies such as Amul, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance, and several banks to support the women entrepreneurs who have established grocery stores, dairy farms and other businesses.

About six lakh widows, single and specially-abled women in the said age group, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, would get the benefits of YSR Cheyutha. All the beneficiaries have complete freedom to use the money provided under the scheme for any other purpose or livelihood activities.

So far, 78,000 women have started grocery stores and 1,90,517 women opted for rearing cattle like cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats to raise their family income. The government had set up YSR Cheyutha Call Centre 0866-2468899, 9392917899 to connect the beneficiaries with corporate companies and banks. A command control centre was also set up to monitor the call centre and provide training and assistance to the beneficiaries.

