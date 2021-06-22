Covid caseload comes down to 58,140, 2,600 new infections from 55,000 tests 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported more than 2,600 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am with a positivity rate of 4.8 per cent, taking the cumulative cases to more than 18.53 lakh. The caseload has come down to less than 59,000 while 44 deaths were reported in the 24-hour span.The less number of new cases can be attributed to the number of tests conducted on the day. Only 55,000 samples were tested in the 24-hour span as against the one lakh samples tested on Saturday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest number of 531 new infections were reported from Chittoor and it is the only district with more than 500 cases. All the other districts logged less than 500 cases with the lowest of 88 in Vizianagaram. This is after two months that a district reported less than 100 new infections. With the spike in new cases, the overall infections in Visakhapatnam went past 1.47 lakh. Vizianagaram and Krishna are the only districts with less than one lakh overall cases while two districts — Chittoor and East Godavari — have more than two lakh cases.

Another 7,504 more patients have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 17.82 lakh with a rate of 96.2 per cent. The caseload came down to 58,140. East Godavari has the highest of 11,932 active cases followed by 8,765 in Chittoor. Anantapur has the lowest of 1,207 active cases. Meanwhile, 44 people succumbed to the virus taking the overall deaths to 12,363 with a mortality rate of 0.67 per cent. Chittoor reported the highest number of 10 deaths followed by five each in Guntur and Srikakulam, four in East Godavari, three each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Vizag and West Godavari, two in Krishna and one each in Kadapa, Nellore and Vizianagaram.