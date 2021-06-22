STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on primary care will reduce burden on health care infra: IMA

It opined that the focus on stopping the spread among mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with community support could avoid numerous preventable deaths.

Published: 22nd June 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo | AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state chapter of Indian Medical Association, in an advisory to the State Covid Task Force and the government, stressed the need for focus on primary care instead of augmenting hospital infrastructure, as the former would limit the disease spread and reduce the burden on the healthcare.

It opined that the focus on stopping the spread among mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with community support could avoid numerous preventable deaths. It also suggested that the apathy to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the constant stream of misinformation on social media and the extreme stigma around Covid-19 patients should be controlled.

Decentralising people-centric actions through community support, therefore, could be a way to tackle the pandemic in future, it pointed out. IMA - AP was of the opinion that Community Covid Care Centres could potentially become a widespread community movement and aid government interventions in the long run. It stressed that active role of  panchayats, religious organisations, housing societies, local clinics, PHCs, NGOs may help in such centres succeeding.  

Stating that the CCCCs are not treatment facilities, hospitals, or clinics, but care centres for those who have been advised home isolation, IMA said the concept is potentially a self-sustainable one that could be implemented in urban, semi-urban and rural areas. Elaborating further as to how to run these Community CCCs, IMA said these centres will isolate Covid-19 patients who are suggested home isolation. They would be mapped to a govt CCC, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association State Covid Task Force
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp