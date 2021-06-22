General services to resume in Vijayawada GGH

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: General services, including outpatient and in-patient, will resume at Vijayawada government general hospital (GGH) from July 1, said Krishna district collector J Nivas. The decision was taken considering the decline in the Covid positivity rate. In a review meeting with GGH doctors on the hospital premises here on Monday, the collector inquired about the Covid and black fungus treatment procedure.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said all medical services being offered to the patients should be brought under one roof and specialist doctors should thoroughly monitor patients’ condition from the central control room, the collector said, adding that details of patients’ x-ray and other medical tests also can be monitored through the central control room. New GGH superintendent K Siva Shankar informed the collector that the hospital is treating 216 black fungus and 350 Covid cases.