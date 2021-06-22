Govt cites large-scale irregularities in Sangam dairy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advocate General S Sriram Monday informed the High Court that large-scale irregularities have taken place in Sangam Dairy. The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya heard the appeal filed by the government against the single judge orders striking down the GO bringing Sangam Dairy under the purview of AP Dairy Development Corporation after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed an alleged scam in the dairy.

Sriram informed the bench that the ACB conducted a detailed enquiry and arrested its chairman and others. Sriram informed the court that only after finding irregularities, the government had brought the dairy into APDDC and the same was struck down by the single judge. Sriram maintained that interim orders in the case cannot be given and submitted to the court that government lands were transferred by the management.

Arguing on behalf of Sangam Dairy, senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao said the government cannot interfere in the matters of the dairy and the dairy was not in possession of any government land.The bench said it would decide whether to hear the appeal or refer the same to the single judge on June 28 and posted the matter.