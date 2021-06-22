STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is Disha Act in force in AP or not? Naidu asks DGP in letter

 The TDP chief sought details of cases  booked and action taken under the Disha Act.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expressing concern over “increased attacks against women” in the past two years in the State, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the lack of action from the government against culprits and perpetrators is encouraging anti-social elements to continue their attacks on women. In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police on Monday in the wake of miscreants molesting a woman near Sitanagaram Pushkar Ghat on the banks of the Krishna River, Naidu questioned whether the much-touted Disha Act is in force in AP or not.

The TDP chief sought details of cases  booked and action taken under the Disha Act. What  happened to the promise of taking action within 24 hours under the Disha Act? How many hours have passed since the Sitanagaram incident happened? he asked. 

Observing that the much-celebrated Disha Act, Disha police stations, Disha mobile vehicles and Disha App had only turned out to be an illusion and sham by the government, Naidu said “If we are unable to protect our women, then what is the purpose of making so much noise about new Acts.” Pushkar Ghat is only 1-2 km from the residence of the Chief  Minister and 2-3 km from the office of the DGP and State Police Headquarters, he pointed out. 

