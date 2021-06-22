STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land dispute: Mother, son try to end life at Collectorate 

Losing hope of getting justice, a mother and son tried to immolate themselves before the Collectorate gate on Monday.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Losing hope of getting justice, a mother and son tried to immolate themselves before the Collectorate gate on Monday. Before any further damage could happen, the police at the Collectorate outpost doused the fire. When inquired, Kunche Prabhu Teja and his mother Nani told the police that the Two Town police did not act on their complaint as they were allegedly in cahoots with the other party.  So they came to report to the Collector at the public grievance cell. But on seeing it closed, they lost all hope and tried to kill themselves. 

Over the property dispute, Prabhu Teja was allegedly by his neighbour Batthina Raju in Recharlapeta Kakinada on June 18. After his treatment in Kakinada GGH, Teja filed a complaint against Raju, his wife Pravallika and others. Teja mentioned that they wanted to throw him out and occupy his house. Later, he and his mother went to the Collectorate to submit a petition to Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Monday, but were told that the grievance cell was closed from last year.

Disappointed, the duo came to the Collectorate gate carrying tins of kerosene. After splashing kerosene over themselves, they tried to torch themselves. Two Town Inspector Eswarudu said Teja has tried to end his life several times. Both parties are neighbours and they have an issue over a drumstick plant between their houses.

