Pollution levels drop in May in Guntur due to curfew

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR : The partial curfew has resulted in a drop in pollution levels in Guntur, an industrial hub. With more than nine lakh population, the city is one of the densely-populated cities in Andhra Pradesh. In 2017, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) listed Guntur as a non-attainment (highly-polluted) city. The major pollutants released into the air include Sulphur dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM). These particles are released from vehicles and industries.

Apart from pollution, the RSPM also affects human health. The AP Pollution Control Board conducts a pollution check in the city once a month by dividing Guntur into residential, silence, and commercial zones. According to the studies, the RSPM percentage should not exclude 60 micrograms per cubic metre in the air.

Due to the decrease in the vehicle commotion in May due to curfew, the percentage of RSPM has decreased by 20 micrograms per cubic metre. As per reports, RSPM of 69 to 74 micrograms in commercial zone, 67 to 72 micrograms in residential zone, 65 to 71 micrograms in silence zone was recorded during January to April.

However, in May the RSPM was below 60 micrograms per cubic metre— 46.9 micrograms in the commercial zone, 53.1 in the residential zone, and 51 .6 micrograms per cubic metre in silence zone. The RSPM is a causative agent of mortality and morbidity. Small particles can aggravate respiratory and cardiac symptoms in the short term and trigger lung cancer in the long term. They are also linked with problems such as nausea if exposed to traffic for a longer time and damage the retina.

Due to a rise in RSPM in the past four years, the number of patients suffering from bronchitis, chronic disorders, and sinus issues has also risen. Wearing face masks, protective eye glasses and minimising skin exposure can help avoid the issues caused by RSPM.