Probe ordered after vaccine mix-up on 27

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : The Chittoor administration on Monday ordered a probe into reports that health officials administered mixed dosage of the vaccines — Covishield first dose plus Covaxin second dose — on Sunday. According to sources, 27 villagers were given the second dose of Covaxin instead of Covishield. Villagers belonging to Gudayanampalli in Penumur mandal were given the first dose of Covishield in the first week of April. The health staff allegedly administered them Covaxin second dose during the drive held on Sunday.

“The mistake happened due to the oversight of an ANM. Due to technical issues, she was unable to download the data pertaining to the list of people who received the first dose. Without seeking details from the villagers, she administered vaccines to nearly 27 people before she was alerted by a few persons. Fortunately, no one has experienced adverse events following immunisation (AEFI),” DMHO Dr U Srihari said. The DMMHO said that they had ordered an inquiry into the matter and got a report, adding that action would be taken against the guilty.