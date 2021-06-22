STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe ordered after vaccine mix-up on 27

The health staff allegedly administered them Covaxin second dose during the drive held on Sunday. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

Image of vaccine administration used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : The Chittoor administration on Monday ordered a probe into reports that health officials administered mixed dosage of the vaccines — Covishield first dose plus Covaxin second dose — on Sunday. According to sources, 27 villagers were given the second dose of Covaxin instead of Covishield. Villagers belonging to Gudayanampalli in Penumur mandal were given the first dose of Covishield in the first week of April. The health staff allegedly administered them Covaxin second dose during the drive held on Sunday. 

“The mistake happened due to the oversight of an ANM. Due to technical issues, she was unable to download the data pertaining to the list of people who received the first dose. Without seeking details from the villagers, she administered vaccines to nearly 27 people before she was alerted by a few persons. Fortunately, no one has experienced adverse events following immunisation (AEFI),” DMHO Dr U Srihari said.  The DMMHO  said that they had ordered an inquiry into the matter and got a report, adding that action would be taken against the guilty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Covaxin mixed dosage vaccines
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp