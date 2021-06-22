Ryots protest against low support price

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : Demanding support price for their produce from food processing industries, mango farmers on Monday staged a protest in front of Collectorate in Chittoor on Monday. During the protest, the farmers dumped their produce at Collectorate and demanded the government’s intervention in the matter.

Addressing the media, the farmers said that they have been incurring losses as the support price offered by the industries was at an all-time low. They alleged that even the district administration failed to insist on a support price agreeable to all. Slamming him for failing to provide them support price, the farmers demanded the government to save them from incurring losses.