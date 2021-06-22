TDP to hold virtual protests on June 29

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arguing that the state government should give Rs 10,000 to all white ration card holders as Covid package, and Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died of Covid, opposition TDP has decided to organise virtual agitations in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state on June 29.The protests will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, it was decided after senior party leaders met under the chairmanship of party supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday. Naidu will participate in the agitation at the party headquarters (NTR Bhavan).

Observing that around one crore persons lost their jobs to Covid, and unemployment is more in AP than in any other southern state, the leaders demanded release of the job calendar for recruitment of 2.3 lakh persons, as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Seeking the immediate release of Rs 3,600 crore to clear the dues of farmers, the opposition party wanted the government to procure paddy, mango and other products of farmers.

The party wanted the government to control sand mafia, introduce free sand policy and cancel enhancement of taxes in civic bodies. Suggesting that the government safeguard the rights of AP on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar water, the opposition party demanded the government to shift Polavaram oustees only after payment of compensation.