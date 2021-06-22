STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP to hold virtual protests on June 29

The party wanted the government to control sand mafia, introduce free sand policy and cancel enhancement of taxes in civic bodies.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media at the party office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arguing that the state government should give Rs 10,000 to all white ration card holders as Covid package, and Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died of Covid, opposition TDP has decided to organise virtual agitations in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state on June 29.The protests will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, it was decided after senior party leaders met under the chairmanship of party supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday. Naidu will participate in the agitation at the party headquarters (NTR Bhavan). 

Observing that around one crore persons lost their jobs to Covid, and unemployment is more in AP than in any other southern state, the leaders demanded release of the job calendar for recruitment of 2.3 lakh persons, as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Seeking the immediate release of Rs 3,600 crore to clear the dues of farmers, the opposition party wanted the government to procure paddy, mango and other products of farmers.

The party wanted the government to control sand mafia, introduce free sand policy and cancel enhancement of taxes in civic bodies. Suggesting that the government safeguard the rights of AP on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar water, the opposition party demanded the government to shift Polavaram oustees only after payment of compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid package TDP white ration card N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp